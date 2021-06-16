Tanzania: Sengerema Council in Hot Soup Over Fraud

THE government has formed a team to conduct a special audit in Sengerema District Council, over the mismanagement of funds.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan revealed this yesterday while addressing Sengerema residents after inspecting the progress of the construction of the JPM Bridge popularly known as the Kigongo-Busisi Bridge, connecting the Kigongo area of Misungwi district and Busisi in Sengerema district.

"The District Council is good at mishandling funds, yet it does not collect enough revenues this is why the government decided to bring in a team of auditors to assess the efficiency of the management of the council funds.

"There are issues such as stalled water projects and shortage of medicine. This shows that in Sengerema, there is still a lot of work to be done in the sphere of the district leadership and its councils," President Samia said.

Ms Samia said despite efforts by the government to increase the annual budget for medicines and medical equipment, many councils including Sengerema still lacked enough medicine, which shows that there is weakness in leadership.

The Head of State assured residents of Sengerema that all the hospitals and health centres built by the government will be fully equipped to provide services accordingly.

"We are going to address the shortage of health workers and teachers because we have recently announced 6,600 jobs for teachers and about 3,000 health staff," Ms Samia said.

She noted that the government was aware of the challenges Sengerema residents were facing and she pledged that the government will work on them, beginning with overseeing the formation of a land council to eliminate land conflicts in the district.

President Samia said she had learnt that many people in the area don't have running water because Sengerema Urban Water Supply and Sanitation Authority (SEUWASA) were not paying their electricity bills.

"If the people pay water bills, why don't you pay electricity bills to ensure water is available to the people?" the president queried.

At the same area, Ms Samia said the government has approved a mining licence for the Nyanzaga Gold Project, and once it commences operations the residents of Sengerma will get employment but also through the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) provided by the miner, it will address some of challenges facing the people in the district.

President Samia further urged residents of Sengerema to continue maintaining peace and stability in the country, as the government is working hard to look for funds to implement various development projects.

Earlier, Sengerema lawmaker, Mr Hamis Tabasamu said despite having three Vocational Education and Training Authority (VETA) colleges, they do not have teaching materials, something that holds up the efforts to equip youth with necessary skills to run their life.

"We have a large water project at Igarula which costs 4.6bn/ - the contractor has been paid 460m/- but he is nowhere to be found since June 2020, people are suffering with more than 14 villages waiting for the project to kick off," he said.

Buchosa MP, Mr Eric Shigongo said the biggest challenge was the district hospital, which was completed in 2017 but to this date, it does not have medicines and medical equipment for it to commence operation.

"We were allocated with 500m/- to purchase medical equipment but the funds have not been sent to Medical Stores Department (MSD), so that we can get it... for the past four years, the hospital buildings have been lying unused," he said.

For his side, Works and Transport Minister, Dr Leonard Chamuriho said they are working on the construction of roads in Buchosha and Sengerema constituencies, as promised by the government.

"We have already begun preparations to implement the construction and will continue to plan resources as they become available. About ferry charges, they are legal but we have already created a task force that will review the charges and when we finish, we will come to announce them," said Dr Chamuriho.