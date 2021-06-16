Zimbabwe: Late National Hero Malunga's Family Vows to Fight Govt's Farm Seizure

The family of late national hero, Sydney Malunga is set to lose their privately owned farm in Nyamandlovu, Matebeleland North province.

A Lands Ministry official only identified as Dodzi informed the family Monday that the government had repossessed the farm, and it would from this Tuesday, peg it and reallocate it to unnamed beneficiaries.

The late Malunga once served as Zapu's chief whip in Parliament, and at the time of his death in 1994, he was the Zanu PF's MP for Mpopoma in Bulawayo.

He is interred at the National Heroes Acre in Harare.

Siphosami Malunga, one of the late nationalist sons, confirmed the development Monday and vowed to resist the takeover of the farm by the government.

"Today, we received a call from Mr. Dodzi at the Lands Office in Bulawayo to tell us that the Zimbabwe government has acquired our privately owned farm and tomorrow (Tuesday) they are coming to peg it and give it to people they have allocated it to," he said.

"This isn't about land reform and we will fight it in every way. The farm is wholly privately owned by three black individuals and we only got to see the (Government) Gazette and acquisition notice issued on 18 December (2020) for the first time today after the lands officer gave us the number and told us to go to government printers."

Siphosami said the farm is registered in the name of Kershelmar Farms (Private) Limited and situated in the district of Nyamandlovu.

At the height of the state-funded Gukurahundi massacres, Malunga, and other senior Zapu leaders, including the now late Dumiso Dabengwa were in 1985 arrested and held in detention at the Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison in Harare.

They accused of plotting to overthrow the government.

Malunga was also a prominent civic leader.