Tanzania: Budget to Dictate Further Trained Teachers' Salary

15 June 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Masato Masato

TEACHERS who upgrade their academic qualifications are entitled to salary increase but subject to resource availability, the House of Representatives heard.

Education and Vocational Training Minister Simai Mohammed Said told the house that his portfolio in collaboration with other ministries has been implementing the programme as per the 2014 public service regulations, which provide for salary adjustment for employees who have upgraded their qualifications.

He said the employees have to submit their certificates to qualify for the new packages but reminded that: "salary increases in the ministry and government in general depend on the country's economic growth...as the economy grows; we will advice the government to adjust teachers' salaries."

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Is South Africa a Haven for Fugitive Genocide Suspects?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Running Mate Headache for Kenyan Political Bigwigs
Uganda Sees Rise In Covid-19 Deaths
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X