Tanzania: Budget to Dictate Further Trained Teachers' Salary

TEACHERS who upgrade their academic qualifications are entitled to salary increase but subject to resource availability, the House of Representatives heard.

Education and Vocational Training Minister Simai Mohammed Said told the house that his portfolio in collaboration with other ministries has been implementing the programme as per the 2014 public service regulations, which provide for salary adjustment for employees who have upgraded their qualifications.

He said the employees have to submit their certificates to qualify for the new packages but reminded that: "salary increases in the ministry and government in general depend on the country's economic growth...as the economy grows; we will advice the government to adjust teachers' salaries."