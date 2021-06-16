Tanzania: Geographical Location Interrupts Telecommunication Services

THE government yesterday said poor geographical location was one of the key reasons for lack of communication services in some areas with telecommunication towers.

That was Deputy Minister in the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology, Andrea Kundo's response to a question by Urambo MP Magreth Sitta, who queried when the government will provide communication services to 16 Wards in her constituency.

The MP also wanted to know, why despite having towers in their localities, some areas were still facing communication challenges.

In response, Kundo said one of the reasons was poor geographical locations including mountains which hindering the service.

The MP explained earlier that her constituency has 18 Wards and all of them have communication services, except nine namely Kiloleni, Itundu, Imalamakoye, Ugalla, Vumilia, Nsondo and Uyogo.

He said wards of Utundu and Ukondaamoyo will be reached with communication services from Vodacom by October 2021 while Nsondo will be reached by Airtel by October this year.

He said Nsondo will be reached with the services through Halotel by September 2021 and Ugala by Tanzania Telecommunication Corporation Limited (TTCL).