Rwanda: Basketball - IPRC-Huye Eye Second League Title

After a good start to the new season, IPRC-Huye women basketball team have set themselves an ambitious target of winning their second league title in history, in the 2020/2021 season.

IPRC-Huye won their first and only national league title in the 2017/2018 season, and since then, they have never replicated the feat.

The Southern Province-based club finished the recently concluded first round of the season unbeaten in the five games they played.

Among other games, they stunned defending champions The Hoops, overcoming them 46-31, beat APR 53-34, before going on to defeat Groupe Scolaire Marie Reine Rwaza on 77-36.

Jean Claude Muhirwa, the head coach of the club said he is aware of the task ahead, but expressed optimism about their chances of winning the title.

"We are right at the start of the season, and we are ready to give it all we can to challenge for the league title," Muhirwa told Times Sport on Tuesday.

He added: "It's not an easy target. We are not the only ones with the same ambition, but the level of determination we have gives me confidence to affirm we are going to be among top contenders."

As it now stands, IPRC-Huye lead the national league table with 10 points, The Hoops Rwanda are second place with 9 points, APR are on third place with 8 points, Ubumwe are on fourth place with 7 points, UR Huye are on fifth place 6 points, GS Marie Reine are on last place with 5 points.

The second round of the national women's league will take place after the Afrobasket qualifiers which are slated to run from July 5 through 10 in Egypt.