Namibia: Ndeikwila Remembered As 'Icon of Integrity'

Civil rights group Breaking the Wall of Silence (BWS) has paid glowing tribute to its founding chairperson Samson Ndeikwila, whom it described as an icon of integrity. Ndeikwila, who died last week, founded the civil rights pressure group and was its chairperson from 1996 to 1999.

BWS advocates for the rights of those allegedly detained by Swapo during the liberation struggle. BWS acting chairperson Oiva Angula in a statement said Ndeikwila was a very important pillar in the formation and running of BWS.

"Ndeikwila was a rare kind of individual - not just because of his encyclopedic mind of the history of Namibia's independence struggle, especially from 1960, and his tenacity and commitment to justice but as a human being. His passion was ever-present in his work, in his life and every word," said Angula.

He said BWS is mourning the loss of a remarkable man, a fearless campaigner for truth-telling about our dark past, for justice, true reconciliation, democracy and respect for human dignity. "Let us honour Ndeikwila's memory by recommitting to the values he sought to defend and celebrate his life, and remember his exceptional achievements," he said.

"Indeed, BWS has lost a freedom fighter, a human rights warrior, a brave patriot, a wise counsellor, a generous citizen, a visionary activist and a man endowed with exemplary virtues."

Angula also said Ndeikwila will stay in the memory of the BWS family forever. "His star will never be diminished".

According to Angula, under Ndeikwila's able leadership, BWS attained remarkable success in its work since February 1996. Some major engagements in its growth include exposure of the mystery surrounding the truth about the arrests, torture, killing and detention of innocent Namibians in exile allegedly by Swapo.

The late Ndeikwila also helped in the successful launch of the English edition of German clergyman Siegfried Groth's 'Namibia: The Wall of Silence'.

He further established and operated an office in Windhoek with a full-time national coordinator and functions with an organised leadership and management structure. Additionally, the late Ndeikwila also secured partnership with support groups at national, regional, continental and international levels.

"Ndeikwila gained credibility and respect in terms of principles from many corners of the country and abroad. BWS started the production project of multimedia documentary testimonies and evidence of the plight of the ex-detainees," Angula stated.