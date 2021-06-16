Rwanda: FERWACY Unveils Itineraries for 2021 Road Championship

15 June 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Eddie Nsabimana

The cycling governing body (FERWACY) has unveiled the itineraries for the upcoming 2021 Rwanda National Road Championship slated for Sunday, June 20, from which the top rider will be crowned as the best performing rider of the year.

The annual event brings together local riders from Ferwacy club members, UCI continental clubs and other local clubs that will be invited for this year's road race.

A total of 17 cycling clubs will be represented in this year's edition, competing in three categories including men, females and juniors.

As per the announced itineraries, junior and women riders will race a total of 89 kilometres, departing from Base in Rulindo District, through Gicumbi before heading to the finishing line in Gasanze, Gasabo District.

Meanwhile, male riders will race a distance of 128 kilometres departing from Shyorongi, in Rulindo District, riding through Gicumbi towards a finishing line in Gasanze in Gasabo District.

The road race championship will be preceded by the Time Trial race that will take place in Bugesera on June 19.

Teams are now registering riders in different categories. Women teams will participate in both junior and elite categories while men's teams will be competing in juniors, U23, elite categories.

The federation added that it is also receiving applications from individuals who don't belong to any teams but still want to participate in the race.

While the federation is proceeding with registration of riders who want to participate, Murenzi revealed that the number of participants for this year's race is small compared to previous editions as teams are requested to have their riders tested before being allowed to participate in the championship.

"The number will reduce because we expect teams to reduce representatives that they can afford to cover their covid-19 test fees because none will be allowed to participate without getting covid-19 tests," he said.

The federation is doing its part to ensure that the competition becomes successful but lack of sponsorships could leave participants in this year's edition with little motivation in terms of prizes.

Times Sport has established that, as a result, over 20 best performing riders from different categories will share prizes that won't exceed a combined Rwf 1 million in total.

"We don't have sponsors and that has affected the budget that will be used in this year's edition. We tried to approach our partners but no one was willing to sponsor the competition as a result of the impact that the pandemic has had on their businesses," claimed Murenzi.

Participating teams:

Ferwacy Club members: Fly Cycling Club, Cycling Club for All, Muhazi Cycling Generation, Kigali Cycling Club, Kayonza Young Stars Cycling Team, Les Amis Sportifs, Benediction Club, Karongi Vision sports Centre, Nyabihu Cycling Team and Cine Elmay.

UCI Continental teams: Benediction Ignite and SACA

Invited Clubs: Bugesera Cycling Team, Musanze Cycling Club, Twin Lakes Cycling Academy, Rukali Cycling Team and Impeesa.

Read the original article on New Times.

