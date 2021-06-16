Namibia to Celebrate African Child Day

The Ministry of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare will mark the day of the African Child on Wednesday.

The day will be commemorated under the theme: "30 years after the adoption of the Charter: accelerate the implementation of Agenda 2040 for an Africa fit for children".

This was announced in the press release issued today by the ministry spokesperson Lukas Haufiku who said the day serves to celebrate every child in Africa their individual, cultural and national heritage.

On the day, African governments are urged to seriously address the numerous challenges facing children across the continent.

The ministry has adopted 'Agenda 2040' as the implementation tool for the Committee on the rights and welfare of the African child.

Minister of gender equality, Doreen Sioka, said Namibia is a pioneering country committed to addressing violence against children.

"The African Agenda 2040 will be achieved if all of us focus on the implementation of aspiration 7, which is to protect every child against violence exploitation, neglect and abuse, all the other aspirations are embedded in," Sioka said.

Namibia adopted the goals of the African Charter on the rights and welfare of the child through the enactment of the Childcare Protection Act.

United Nations Children's Fund representative to Namibia, Rachel Odede said Covid-19 has brought additional challenges that could hinder the goals of implementing the Childcare and Protection Act.

"At the same time, there are opportunities for us to look ahead and find new ways to focus on rapidly expanding access to care for the most vulnerable children, leverage investments and partnerships to strengthen and build sustainable and quality systems," Odede said.