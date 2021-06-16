Rwanda: Basketball - We Shall Fight to Stay on Top, Says REG Boss Mwinuka

Rwanda Energy Group (REG) head coach Henry Mwinuka is confident his side can maintain their unbeaten run to stay top of Group B during the ongoing National Basketball League.

The 22-year-old point guard Jean Jacques Wilson Nshobozwabyosenumukiza scored 20 game high points to sink UR CMHS to a 102-40 defeat at Amahoro Stadium on Sunday, June 13, to help REG extend their unbeaten run to five league game and go four points clear at the top of Group B table.

Mwinuka's in-form side face APR BBC on Saturday and the Kenyan coach has vowed to improve the performance of his team ahead of the game.

"It will not be an easy task to stay top in the second round, but we will keep working to improve game after game, especially when we play APR," said Mwinuka.

"Each of the top four teams have a good chance of winning the league but we are focusing on winning our own games. That is why we will fight until the end," he added

Meanwhile, defending champions Patriots also remained unbeaten in four games, having beaten UGB on 82-36 on Friday, June 11, to remain top of group A table with 8 points.