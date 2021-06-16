Namibia: Cancer Association to Move Cancer Patients to Interim Homes to Help Relieve Pressure On State Hospitals

15 June 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN)is set to move state cancer patients from Windhoek Central Hospital to their interim homes, in a move to assist the struggling state health institute

CAN Chief Executive Rolf Hansen said this is a response measure to try and alleviate the situation created at the Windhoek Central Hospital due to the current upsurge in COVID-19 cases and the need for beds.

"This means that all cancer patients needing accommodation at our House Acacia and CHICA Interim Home will be required to present a negative COVID PCR test, valid 72 hours, upon arrival," he added.

He said that patients must adhere to the COVID-19 protocols in addition to the patient rotation systems now in place to ensure social distance and patient management.

"We envisage this arrangement to remain effective for at least the next six weeks during the coldest winter period, as this contributes to the current acute patient upsurge," he emphasised.

Hansen recommended that cancer patients who do not need urgent medical attention, treatment and only follow ups to please stay at home rather, and reschedule their medical appointment in Windhoek as from August.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibia Economist

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Is South Africa a Haven for Fugitive Genocide Suspects?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Running Mate Headache for Kenyan Political Bigwigs
Uganda Sees Rise In Covid-19 Deaths
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X