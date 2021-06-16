Liberia: Rep. Snowe 'Stops' Second Reading of His Proposed Religious Holiday Bill - Sente Pro-Tempore Discloses

Monrovia — Senate Pro-Tempore Albert Chie has told a group of clergymen that Senator Edwin Melvin of Snowe Bomi County has requested the Senate not to allow the second reading of his proposed bill seeking religious holidays. As per the Senate's rules, the second reading of legislation will prepare it to be sent to the relevant committee for action.

Heading a delegation of clergymen predominantly of the Christian faith, Bishop Isaac Winker of the Dominion Fellowship asked the Pro-Tempore of the Senate not to endorse any petition requesting them to enact into law a religious holiday whether it is Christian or Islamic.

"We have come on behalf of the church of Liberia to seek your wisdom not to endorse a petition asking for Christian holiday. We believe it is not in the interest of peace. We have continue to pray for peace. As religious leaders we have come to tell you that this is not in the interest of our country, please do not endorse any petition asking for religious holiday," Bishop Isaac Winker said.

In response, Pro-Tempore Chie acknowledged receiving a bill from his colleague Edwin Snowe proffering religious holiday but said, Snowe has asked them (Senate) not to read it for a second time meaning it is not fully before the Senate.

"Yes we received a communication from a colleague seeking for religious holiday. The communication was read for the first time but the proponent requested that it should not be read for the second time so it is not before us properly. I am sure there is some consideration on his part. The request hasn't gone to any committee yet, if that is done we will submit this communication to the committee," Senator Chie said.

The proposed acts include; An Act Making Easter Monday a Public Holiday", "An Act Making Eid al-Adha (Abraham's Day) a public Holiday", "An Act Making Eid al-Fitr (End of the Holy Month of Ramadan, the Festival of Breaking Fast) a public holiday.