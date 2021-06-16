Liberia: Collective Efforts Needed to Fight Cyber Crime - Minister Kruah Asserts

Monrovia — The Minister of Posts & Telecommunications, Cllr. Cooper W. Kruah Sr., has stressed the need of collective efforts among government ministries and agencies if the fight against cybercrime will be achieved in Liberia.

Making the remark on Tuesday June 15, 2021, at a workshop organized by ECOWAS, with support through the EU and France Expertise, at a local hotel in Liberia, Minister Kruah said, relevant stakeholders involved with Information Communication Technology should be prepared to work collaboratively in ensuring that Liberia Cyber Space is protected.

The Minister said, the country has secured a space at the Police Academy in Paynesville for a proposed Forensic CyberCrime laboratory but more need to be done to enable the implementation of ECOWAS Project team OCWAR-C Mission in Liberia.

The overall objective of the OCWAR-C project is to contribute to enhancing cybersecurity and fight against cybercrime in ECOWAS zone and in Islamic Republic of Mauritania.

Minister Kruah appreciated the efforts of OCWAR-C delegation in Liberia and the Governments of Liberia but stressed the need for collective effort to ensure that Posts & Telecommunications play the appropriate road for Liberia to have a forensic Computer Laboratory.

He asserted that, those participating in the training program must take note and prepared themselves as trainers to train other Liberians working with security apparatus.

He said, Cyber Crime is a major problem now in other parts of the world in which Liberia is no exception therefore; Liberia must prepare and take the lead.

Minister Kruah appreciated President Weah for endorsing the Final Draft of the Cyber Crime Act which is expected to meet the President's approval to the legislature for onward enactment.

Also speaking on the program was the team leader of OCWAR-C Mission in Liberia, Madam Rabyatou Bah, she told participants at the workshop that, the methodological workshop for the establishment of a National Computer Security Incident Respond Team (CSIRT) is organized in the framework of OCWAR -C, Expertise France, and the French international technical cooperation agency.

Madam Bah told the gathering that they have been working alongside ECOWAS Commission since February 2019 to enhance cyber security and combat cybercrime for the benefit of its Member States among others.

OCWAR-C team leader in Liberia said, the first phase was to situate Liberia's preparedness and develop a detailed action plan for the operational phase, in order to best meet the country's needs.

"Today is dedicated to the establishment of a national CSIRT. The objective of the workshop is to identify the needs and modalities for the establishment of national CSIRTs. It will be followed tomorrow by a digital hygiene and cybersecurity awareness workshop. On behalf of the OCWAR-C team, I would like to thank the authorities and all the stakeholders present today for the support you will provide to the OCWAR-C project team to achieve its objectives for Liberia," she added.