Liberia: Pres. Weah to Deliver Special Statement At Second Annual Liberian Business and Investment Forum

Washington D.c. — Liberian President Dr. George Manneh Weah will deliver a special statement at the second Annual Liberian Business and Investment Forum slated for Wednesday, June 30th. Dr. Weah is expected to woo international businesses to take advantage of the many investments opportunities in Liberia and invest substantially in the country. Pundits predict the President will pay homage and encourage local and international businesses that remained operational in Liberia during the Ebola epidemic and Covid-19 pandemic for their continued faith and investments in the Liberian economy despite all the global economic shocks that rocked the country.

The head of Liberia's diplomatic mission accredited near Washingtn D.C., Ambadsador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, George S.W. Patten Sr. will deliver the welcome remarks while the Doyen of the Diplomatic Corps of Liberia, Foreign Affairs Minister, Honorable Dee Maxwell Saah Kemayah Sr. will give the opening remarks. US Ambassador accredited near Monrovia, Michael McCarthy and other senior US government officials will also deliver statements.

Senator Albert Tugbeh Chie, President Pro- Tempore of the Liberian Senate and Honorable Dr. Bhofal Chambers, Speaker of the Liberian House of Representatives, will also deliver statements.

Making Presentations on Investment Opportunities in Liberia will be: Honorable Molewuleh B. Gray, Chairman, National Investment Commission of Liberia,

While Finance Minister, Honorable Samuel D. Tweah Jr. will give an outlook of the Liberian economy.

A dispatch from Washington D.C. signed by the Minister Counselor for Press and Public Affairs, Al-Jerome Anastas Chede Sr. says Honorable Mawine G. Diggs, Minister of Commerce and Industry will deliver a statement on Trade and Commerce in Liberia. Madam Flori Liser, President and CEO, Corporate Council on Africa will speak on US Trade in Africa while

Honorable Rebekah Eubanks, Deputy Mission Director, Agency for International Development -Liberia will also make a statement. Mr. Jeremy Faber of Prosper Africa will also speak. Counselor N. Oswald Tweh of the Liberia Chamber of Commerce and

Mr. James Strother, President, Liberia Business Association - Liberia will make presentations on investing in Liberia.

There will be Panel Discussions covering Agriculture, Health and Tourism. The panel discussion on Investing in Agriculture will be Moderated by Dr. Moses Zinnah.

Panelists will include:

Honorable Jeanine Milly Cooper, Minister of Agriculture;

Honorable Emma Metieh Glassco, Director General, National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority,

Aisha Nansamba, Acting Country Representative of Building Resources Across Communities (BRAC Liberia) and Mr. J. Cyrus Saygbe Sr., Program Manager, Sustainable West Africa Palm oil Program (SWAPP) Solidaridad West Africa-Liberia.

Panel Discussion ll on investing in health will be Moderated by Madam Valerie Montgomery Rice, President, Morehouse School of Medicine.

Opening Statement will be delivered by Honorable Karen Bass, Congresswomen, 37th Congressional District, California, Chair of Sub-Committee on Africa, Global Health and Human Rights .

Panelists will be: Minister of Health, Minister Wilhemina Jallah, Dr. Stella Jeffries, Founder /Coordinator, Liberian Diaspora Task Force on Health, Dr. Desmond Williams, Country Director, CDC Liberia, and Mr. Raj Panjabi, Global Coordinator Biden Administration's Malaria Initiative.

Panel Discussion III on investing in Tourism will be moderated by Salimatu Duncan.

The panelists are: Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Ledgerhood Rennie, Ms. Alexandra Landers, General Manager, Lufthansa Group/ Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, Miss. Lisa Antoune, Managing Director, Libassa Eco-Lodge .

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Investment Business Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This year's virtual Forum is a Hybrid type involving live and pre recorded presentations. The program is being organized by the Embassy of Liberia near Washington D.C. in collaboration with the Consular General in New York, the Honorary Consulates in Georgia and Minnesota and the National Investment Commission of Liberia. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the conference starts at 9 a.m. through 3 p.m. eastern standard time.

The Masters of Ceremony are: Information Minister, Ledgerhood Julius Rennie and Miss Hester Baker Pearson.

Minister Rennie will MC the program live from the main studios of Vlinks solutions in Atlanta, Georgia while Miss Pearson will control the program virtually from Monrovia. The public is invited to visit www.liberianembassyus.org for further information on how to register and be a part of the conference