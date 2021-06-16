Liberia: Letter to Senator Dr Henrique Tokpa

16 June 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Obe G. Smith

Dear Senator Tokpa:

Let me take this time to say thank you for the little you have done for the people of Bong County since your election as Senator in the 2018 by-election, replacing former Senator Jewel Howard-Taylor now Vice President of Liberia. Hoping that you will do more when the people of Bong County reelect you in 2023 since you are "eating cold rice".

Sir, during the 2018 by-election, you promised that upon your election,you were going to bring companies (Juice/ Fishery Companies) to invest in the county in other to create employment opportunities for the young people and citizens of the county, and sometimes back, you said the companies could not come because of COVID-19.

Recently, you also told the people of Bong County that the "investors" cannt come because the current Government of Liberia is very corrupt.

Sir, the real issue is, can you please give us the names of those companies,so that we do some fact checking about their existence to also help make the argument strong for you in the county, because we are now living in a very small world with the presence of mobile phones that can help us make research.

Lastly Dr Tokpa, in 2018 again,you promised to build a liberiary which you broke grounds for right opposite the women center,do you still remember sir?

I am hoping that this note will reach you in a very good healthy condition.

Respectfully yours,

Obe G. Smith

[email protected]

Post Views: 8

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: Liberia

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is South Africa a Haven for Fugitive Genocide Suspects?
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda Sees Rise In Covid-19 Deaths
Running Mate Headache for Kenyan Political Bigwigs
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X