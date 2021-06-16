West Africa: Edwin Snowe Briefs Ghanaian President and Chair of the Heads of States and Governments of Ecowas On State of Regional Security

Monrovia — Senator Edwin Melvin Snowe of Bomi County has held a meeting with Ghanaian President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin to discuss issues concerning regional security.

Senator Snowe meeting with the two Ghanaian leaders was part of ongoing 46th Ordinary meeting of the Mediation and Security Council of ECOWAS.

He Represented the ECOWAS parliament at the meeting while Ministers Dee-Maxwell Kemayah and Daniel Dee Ziankahn of Foreign Affairs and Defenses Ministries represented the Government of Liberia at the meeting.

"Today, I had the privilege to brief the President of the Republic of Ghana and Chair of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS, His Excellency, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on the political and security situation in the region including Liberia.

"We also took time off with the Speaker of the Parliament of Ghana, my friend, The Rt. Honorable Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin."

The Forty-Sixth Ordinary Session of the Mediation and Security Council (MSC) at the Ministerial Level of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) commenced June 15, 2021, at the Movenpick Hotel in Accra, Ghana.

The MSC (comprising of Ministers responsible for defence and foreign affairs from ECOWAS Member States) will be considering the security situation in the ECOWAS Region, among other topical issues on the agenda.

In other related ECOWAS news, the Eighty-Sixth Ordinary Session of the Council of Ministers of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) started June 15 to June 16, 2021, at the Movenpick Hotel in Accra, Ghana.

The Council (comprising of Ministers responsible for foreign affairs from ECOWAS Member States) will be considering memorandum on the post Covid-19 Industry recovery Plan, the 2021 mid-term report of the President of the ECOWAS Commission and the ongoing Institutional Reforms at ECOWAS, among others.

