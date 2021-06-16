Sudan: No Final Agreement As Sudan Govt - SPLM-N Juba Talks Adjourned

Juba — The South Sudanese mediation decided to adjourn the direct negotiation sessions between the Sudanese transitional government and the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) indefinitely yesterday, to hold further consultations on the remaining contentious issues between the two parties, who have failed to reach a final agreement on a number of issues that were discussed in the draft framework.

South Sudanese Presidential Advisor Tut Gatluak, the head of the mediation team, said in a press statement, countersigned by the negotiating parties, that the mediation would conduct contacts between the delegations of the Sudanese transitional government and SPLM-N to bring their views closer together in order to create conducive conditions for the next round of negotiations.

He added that the two delegations reached great understandings on the contentious issues, indicating that only four of the nineteen points were left for negotiation, explaining that they are simple and can be resolved.

Gatluak voiced hope that the next round of negotiations would witness the signing of comprehensive peace agreement, which would meet the aspirations of the people of Sudan.

Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council and head of the government's negotiating delegation Gen Shamseddin Kabbashi said that the negotiation sessions between the Government of Sudan and the SPLM-N were characterised by prevalence of positive spirit and real will that enabled the two parties to move forward in discussing the outstanding issues.

He added that the government delegation would return to the next round of peace talks with the same will and desire for peace to complete the remaining issues with the SPLM-N.

SPLM-N Secretary-General Ammar Amon said that the will and determination of the two negotiating parties towards peace enabled the two sides to reach great understandings on contentious issues, indicating that the two parties agreed on the draft framework agreement by 75 to 80 per cent.

He voiced hopes that Juba Forum would end the spectre of recurring civil wars in Sudan, affirming commitment of SPLM-N to the Juba Platform and its strong belief that it would lead to achieving comprehensive and sustainable peace in the country. He also expressed thanks to the President of the Republic of South Sudan, the mediation team, the Troika countries, the European Union, the African Union and Chad.