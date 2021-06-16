South Africa: Life for Rapist, Murderer and Closure for Two Families Ripped Apart By Steven Fortune

15 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Vincent Cruywagen

The three life terms and seven years' imprisonment handed down to Steven Fortune brings closure to the family of murdered 12-year-old Michaela Williams and to the family of another victim he raped and left for dead 16 years ago.

The hefty sentence was meted out on Monday 14 June by Judge Robert Henney in the Western Cape High Court. The sentence relates to the kidnapping, rape and murder of Michaela Williams (12) in January 2020.

The court ordered that the sentences run concurrently and that Steven Fortune's name be entered into the national register of sex offenders. In addition, the court ordered that his judgment be forwarded to the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services as well to the head of the prison where he will serve his life sentence.

In passing sentence, Henney said: "In serious cases like this, the interest of society is of paramount importance. Society demands that the court should also send a message that life is not cheap and that the courts protect the vulnerable, especially young children and girls, against monsters like the accused.

"There can be no doubt that, in this case, there are no compelling circumstances given...

