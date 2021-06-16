Ethiopia: PM Abiy Arrives in Jimma to Attend PP's Election Campaign Closing Event

16 June 2021
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has arrived in Jima town early this morning to attend the closing of Prosperity Party's election campaign.

The Prime Minister also accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Demeke Mekonnen, First Lady Zinash Tayachew and other federal and regional senior government officials.

The Premier has inaugurated the Awet River Side recreational site built in Jimma town with a cost of 47 million Birr.

The Jimma City Administration has completed this River development project in five months, it was learned.

He is also expected to inaugurate other development projects in the area.

The prime minister will also deliver a speech to supporters and members of the Prosperity Party at Jimma Stadium.

It is to be recalled that Prosperity Party has fielded Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed as its candidate in Agaro town of Jimma Zone for the next Monday election.

Some 47 political parties have registered to participate in the elections.

