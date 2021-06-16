South Africa: 'Worst Mayor' in History of Rio De Janeiro, Known As 'The Calamity', Appointed As South African Ambassador

opinion

What has South Africa done to deserve Brazil sending a racist figure such as Marcelo Crivella, who has been accused of running a criminal organisation out of Rio City Hall, to serve as its ambassador to a supposedly key diplomatic partner?

Benjamin Fogel is a historian and contributing editor at Africa is a Country and Jacobin.

South Africa and Brazil were supposed to have many agendas in common in the context of deepening North-South inequalities. These supposed BRICS allies could have been working towards a new global vaccination scheme that included the removal of industrial patents and an international stimulus package for poorer countries.

Both countries share a history of racial oppression and authoritarian governments and there is much to learn and share in terms of overcoming the continuing challenges of inequality, environmental destruction and poverty that plague our nations. However, none of this seems to matter for the increasingly authoritarian Bolsonaro government, which has just appointed Marcelo Crivella, an evangelical bishop and the worst mayor in the history of Rio de Janeiro, as Brazil's new ambassador to South Africa.

Crivella is not only totally unsuited for such an important diplomatic posting, but he is also facing ongoing criminal charges...