Ethiopia: Amnesty Calls for the Release of OLF's Chairman Under House Arrest for Months

16 June 2021
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — Amnesty International yesterday wrote a letter addressed to the Minister of Peace, Muferiyat Kamil calling for the release of Dawud Ibsaa, the chairman of the Oromo Liberation Front (OLF). In the letter Amnesty recalled the incident on May 3, 2021 where the residence of Dawud was 'unlawfully' raided by armed security forces who seized the electronic equipment in his house, including laptop computers and mobile phones.

According to the letter, the police have not allowed anyone to leave or enter the compound of Dawud Ibsa's residence since that day. "There is therefore serious concern over Dawud Ibsa's wellbeing as the food and other essential items in the house have either run out or are close to doing so." Amnesty said, adding "He must be immediately released."

The letter pointed out the need to present Dawud Ibsa with an arrest warrant or court order. "His prolonged house arrest amounts to arbitrary detention, and it imposes arbitrary restrictions on his rights to freedom of movement and association."

The letter also made a remark on the conditions of Dawud's detention. "I am further concerned that Dawud Ibsa is being detained solely in connection to his opposition to the government and political affiliations." it read, urging authorities to respect, protect, promote and fulfil the rights to freedom of expression and association, in accordance with Ethiopia's international human rights obligations.

Amnesty touched on the conditions related to the house arrest of OLF's chairman, "Dawud Ibsa's detention did not happen in a vacuum." the letter read, referring to withdrawal of the OLF from the 6th national elections.

The letter concluded by calling for an immediate release of Dawud or a prompt issual of charges 'with a recognisable offence', in accordance with international standards if there is sufficient evidence of wrongdoing. Amnesty also urged for access to food and other essential items while the chairman waits for release or charge.

The interim PR of OLF told Addis Standard that the chairman has been on house arrest since April 2, 2021 where his security guards were arrested on the same day. "After cellphones were confiscated on May 3, the chairman is incommunicado." the PR said. AS

Read the original article on Addis Standard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Addis Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Addis Standard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is South Africa a Haven for Fugitive Genocide Suspects?
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Running Mate Headache for Kenyan Political Bigwigs
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X