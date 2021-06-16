South Africa: Week Five - a Timeline for J&J Jabs and Gauteng Allows Walk-Ins At All Public Sites

15 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Christi Nortier

Aspen has hinted at a more detailed timeline for the replacement of the 2 million Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine doses which have to be destroyed. And amid its third wave, Gauteng has opened all public sites to walk-ins.

On Tuesday 15 June, the latest vaccination statistics available were for midnight Sunday 13 June. Registration stood at 3,504,878 and 1,297,520 people had received their first Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine dose.

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

Eastern Cape: 114,661 (an increase of 155 from the day before)

Free State: 70,311 (an increase of 161 from the day before)

Gauteng: 323,834 (an increase of 513 from the day before)

KwaZulu-Natal: 334,887 (an increase of 2,679 from the day before)

Limpopo: 143,649 (an increase of 63 from the day before)

Mpumalanga: 48,781 (an increase of 24 from the day before)

North West: 65,551 (an increase of 36 from the day before)

Northern Cape: 12,263 (remained the same as the day before)

Western Cape: 183,583 (an increase of 249 from the day before)

On the evening of Monday 14 June, the CEO of Aspen Stephen Saad told eNCA that Johnson & Johnson will replace the two million doses South Africa can't use within the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

