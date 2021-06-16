Lesotho: Dj Lamiez Leaves Maseru Spellbound

Popular South African disc spinner and television personality, Lamiez, set Maseru Club grounds ablaze on Sunday evening leaving revellers screaming and begging for more.

From the moment she took over the decks from local DJ Chixx, the crowd became hysterical.

DJ Lamiez was in Maseru for the Sparkling Sunday event organised by Kuna Sounds.

Even the chilly breeze that swept across Maseru Club did nothing to dent the party mood of revellers who had left the comfort of their homes for a dose of outdoor fun.

DJ Lamiez kicked off her set with early 2000s banger by Bongi Dube, Ngifuna Wena. The energy she brought on stage cajoled all revellers into dancing.

She clearly was having a time of her life and would often ditch the decks and join the patrons on the dancefloor. And she is good at it. So good that at one time, atop a speaker, she had the crowd spellbound.

When she left the stage, two hours later at around 8pm, it was as if she had performed for a few minutes. At least the audience thought so.

DJ Lameiz told the Weekender that she had fallen in love with Lesotho the two times she has performed in the kingdom.

"I love it here," DJ Lameiz said adding; "It has been nothing but amazing".

"I am loved and that has warmed my heart. This is the second time. The first time it was raining bit it was still amazing. I love how women have shown their love for me; it makes me more confident."

All she wants now from Lesotho is a Se-ana-marena. But she is not in a hurry. She is only expecting it on her next show; whenever it is.

And her patience was quickly rewarded. Local artist, Uncle Donze, presented her with a charcoal drawn portrait which she gladly accepted.

DJ Lamiez was accompanied Scandal, star Mapaseka 'Mpasi' Koetle, also known as Lintle, the role she plays on the ETV soapie.

Lintle too had a trick up her sleeve. She asked revellers to dance while balancing Savannah cider bottle on their heads.

She also had some advice for Basotho.

"My mother was born here in Lesotho but this is my first time being booked in Lesotho. I love Sesotho so much hence I am addressing you in Sesotho. You should be proud of your language and culture. Let's have fun, I love you Lesotho," Mpasi said.

The local line-up was made up of household names like DJs Boots, Khebza, Chixx, Kopper and rapper Juvenile among others.

They proved why they were entrusted to share the stage with the South African stars as they also had the audience grooving.

