South Africa: 'A Society That Cuts Itself Off From Its Youth Is Condemned to Bleed to Death'

15 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Paul Kariuki

Fostering a healthy political culture that supports active youth political participation begins with a recognition that young people are active shapers of meaningful politics and development processes in society.

The former Secretary-General of the United Nations, the late Kofi Annan, once said: "No one is born a good citizen; no nation is born a democracy. Rather, both are processes that continue to evolve over a lifetime. Young people must be included from birth. A society that cuts itself off from its youth severs its lifeline; it is condemned to bleed to death".

Young people are a significant demographic that must be involved in all aspects of societal existence and youth participation in electoral processes is an important aspect of a thriving democracy. Statistically, young people between the ages of 18 and 35 constitute a third of the population in South Africa, about 17.84 million people.

In the past decade, youth participation in politics has dwindled and remained elusive for a couple of reasons. First, the political participation of young people has not been extended beyond an electoral cycle. As a result, after an election, young people are often forgotten by political parties and seldom included in any decision-making and development...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is South Africa a Haven for Fugitive Genocide Suspects?
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Running Mate Headache for Kenyan Political Bigwigs
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X