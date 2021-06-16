Ethiopia: Africa Aware - Peacebuilding Amidst Elections in Ethiopia

15 June 2021
Chatham House (London)
analysis By Yusuf Hassan, Lidet Tadesse Shiferaw, Ahmed Soliman

As upheaval continues in Ethiopia, how can the country negotiate the twin challenges of peacebuilding and ensuring a legitimate democratic process?

In this episode of Africa Aware, Ahmed Soliman discusses the context in which the Ethiopian elections are taking place, while Lidet Tadesse emphasizes the importance of peacebuilding and intercommunal dialogue during and after the elections.

Yusuf Hassan

Parliamentary, Media and Outreach Officer, Africa Programme

Lidet Tadesse Shiferaw

Policy Officer, Security and Resilience Programme, European Centre for Development Policy Management

Ahmed Soliman

Research Fellow, Africa Programme

Listen here.

