Nigeria: JAMB Releases Results of Mock Exam

16 June 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Chidimma C. Okeke

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the results of its Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) mock exam conducted on June 3, 2021.

This was contained in a terse statement issued by its spokesman, Dr Fabian Benjamin, on Wednesday.

He said: "The result of the mock examination conducted on the 3rd June, 2021 is now on our website and candidates can check their results by visiting www.jamb.gov.ng."

He noted that a total of 160,718 candidates indicated interest to sit for the examination but only 62,780 turned out for the mock exercise.

