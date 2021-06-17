South Africa: Twenty Bodies Found, Police Investigating

16 June 2021
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Potchefstroom — Police opened inquest dockets after 20 unidentified male bodies were on Tuesday, 14 and Wednesday, 15 June 2021, found at two various locations in Orkney outside Klerksdorp.

The first five decomposed bodies were found at approximately 19:00 on Tuesday, 14 June 2021, outside an old and unused mine shaft ventilation in Lawrence Park, Orkney.

On Wednesday, 15 June 2021, 14 more decomposed bodies were found along Ariston Road near the railway line in Orkney. While still processing the scene, the police received information that another body was discovered where the initial five bodies were found, thus bringing a total number to 20. All the deceased are suspected to be illegal miners commonly known as "zama zamas" operating in obsolete shafts in Orkney and Stilfontein. Furthermore, the deceased suffered severe body burns. As part of investigations, post-mortems will be conducted to determine a cause of death for these men whose bodies were found wrapped in white plastic bags.

Investigation into the matter continues and it includes the possibility of linking the incident with the video that was circulated on social media platforms wherein a man calling himself "Mafifi" was seen pleading for assistance following an apparent smoke inhalation occurrence at shaft number six.

The police request anyone who may have information regarding the incident to call Colonel Gaanakgomo at 082 568 5975 or South African Police Service (SAPS) Crime Stop number: 08600 10111. Anonymous tip-offs can also be communicated via My SAPS App. The information will be treated with strictest confidentiality.

Office of the Provincial Commissioner North West

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Is South Africa a Haven for Fugitive Genocide Suspects?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X