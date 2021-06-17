Niger: U.S. Relations With Niger

document

More information about Niger is available on the Niger Page and from other Department of State publications and other sources listed at the end of this fact sheet.

U.S.-NIGER RELATIONS

The United States established diplomatic relations with Niger in 1960, following its independence from France. U.S. relations with Niger since its independence have generally been close and friendly. In 2010, a military junta took power after overthrowing the former president, who had tried to extend his rule unconstitutionally. Niger has taken important steps to consolidate and advance democratic institutions. Ruling party candidate Bazoum Mohamed won a February 2021 presidential run-off, taking office in early April. The transition from former president Mahamadou Issoufou, who voluntarily stepped down after two terms, to Bazoum, was Niger's first handover from one democratically elected president to the next. Security threats emanating from Libya, the Lake Chad Basin, Nigeria, Burkina Faso, and Mali have hampered the government's efforts to improve Niger's economy, strengthen governance, promote human rights, and protect fundamental freedoms. Niger is a critical actor in regional efforts to counter terrorism and promote stability as a key member of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) and the G-5 Sahel and peacekeeping contributor to missions in Mali and Central African Republic.

U.S. Assistance to Niger

U.S. foreign assistance to Niger plays a critical role in preserving stability in a country vulnerable to political volatility, terrorism and the spread of violent extremism, food insecurity, and regional instability. U.S. assistance seeks to continue to improve food security, build counterterrorism and peacekeeping capacity, sustain security sector reform, support productive agricultural enterprises, promote democracy and good governance, support justice sector reform, improve health and education, and strengthen security sector education and training. USAID Niger was elevated to a full mission in August 2020, and Niger is a Feed the Future target country under the Global Food Security Strategy and a President's Malaria Initiative country. A $437 million Millennium Challenge Corporation compact, entered into force in January 2018, aims to strengthen Niger's agricultural and livestock

sectors by improving water availability through investments in large and small scale irrigation systems, rehabilitating 300 kilometers of important market access roads, restoring some 50,000 hectares of pasturelands, and modernizing public livestock marketing infrastructure and veterinary services. Niger is one of six countries participating in the Security Governance Initiative and has been identified as a Counterterrorism Partnership Fund partner nation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines U.S., Canada and Africa Niger By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Bilateral Economic Relations

Niger is the least developed country in the world. Its largely agrarian and subsistence-based economy is frequently disrupted by extended droughts and seasonal flooding common to the Sahel region of Africa. U.S. exports to Niger include vehicles, machinery, aircraft, and fats and oils, and rice. Niger is eligible for preferential trade benefits under the African Growth and Opportunity Act.. The United States signed a Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) with West African Economic and Monetary Union (WAEMU), of which Niger is a member.

Niger's Membership in International Organizations

Niger and the United States belong to a number of the same international organizations, including the United Nations, International Monetary Fund, World Bank, and World Trade Organization, International Organization for Migration, World Food Programme and the United Nations Security Council (a two-year seat for Niger from January 2020-2022).

Bilateral Representation

Principal embassy officials are listed in the Department's Key Officers List.