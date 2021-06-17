Kenya: KPA Teams Continue to Shine in Malawi Tour

Blantyre — KPA men and women's teams continued with their winning ways at the ongoing Malawi Annual International basketball tournament at Malawi University of Health Science arena in Blantyre on Tuesday night.

While the much drilled and youthful KPA women led from the start to eventually win 81-42 against Sozoball All Star women's team, KPA men trailed in all the three quarters, before waking up in the fourth to beat the Sozoball All Star men's team 59-50 in this evenly contested clash.

Cheered on by a partisan crowd, Sozoball men, with playmaker Ian Mbale in their side, led 21-20 in the first quarter and went ahead to take the second and third quarters 12-10, and 23-17 as the experienced Dockers carried a slim 54-48 at the end of the third.

KPA coach Mike Opel shifted to a pressure defence to manage their tiring opponents, who ran out of steam, thus making several turnovers for KPA to take the lead for the first time and eventually win.

It was Peter James and Mbale who carried the day scoring 18 and 16 points for the hosts, while Dicky Arab and Job Byron starred for the Dockers with 15 and 10 points respectively.

In the women's game which was equally entertaining, KPA led 21-10 in the first quarter and 23-12 in the second for a 44-22 halftime score.

Annabel Phiri (11), Gladys Ngwira (10) and Fostina Fongo (8) top scored for Sozaball ladies, while KPA had Vilma Achieng and Medina Okot contributing 22 points, while Becky Nkatha and Marylisa Omondi made 12 and 10 points respectively.

"We lost but I want to say my players learnt alot from the otherwise more talented KPA team," Hassan Magola, Sozaball coach said after the match, while his KPA counterpart Anthony Ojukwu said the scare had allowed his players a chance to learn to respect their opponents at whatever level.

KPA teams also took time to conduct some coaching clinics to the local senior and youth teams.

Action now moves to Lilongwe where the Kenyans are expected to face tougher opponents from Thursday, among them Malawi Basketball champions Bravehearts.

The teams are expected to shift base to Lilongwe Wednesday morning from where they will catch their flights back home at the end of the championships on June 26..