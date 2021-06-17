Tanzania: Tigo Offers Customers Free Talk Time, Data Services

16 June 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam — Tigo Tanzania yesterday unveiled a new campaign that will offer its customers with free minutes and data after buying bundles.

The offer dubbed Cha Asubuhi will run for 90 days, the company said in a statement.

"In this new campaign, every active Tigo customer, upon purchase of a daily, weekly or monthly package will receive a bonus of free minutes to call Tigo to Tigo or free data to browse the internet from 6 am to 9 am," stated the telco.

Tigo Tanzania acting chief commercial officer David Umoh said: "We are always looking out for innovative ways to reward our active customers and put smiles on their faces. This campaign offers us a good opportunity to connect with new and existing subscribers."

"We believe that most plans are made early in the morning, and we are keen on meeting the needs of our diverse customer base across the country. This campaign gives early risers and those who prefer to plan their day-to-day undertakings in the morning a boost to jump-start their day," he said.

The campaign will run for 90 days and is open to all new and existing Tigo customers.

