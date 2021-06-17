Nigeria: Cholera - Affected Community in Gombe Now Free - Commissioner

17 June 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)

Dr Habu Dahiru, Commissioner for Health in Gombe, on Wednesday declared Kalajanga community in Akko Local Government Area (LGA) free from cholera.

This indication was given in a statement signed by the commissioner, who on May 27 declared that cholera had broken out in the Kalajanga community.

NAN reports that the cholera outbreak claimed seven lives with 61 persons hospitalised, treated and discharged.

The commissioner urged the general public to ensure they consumed only clean food and water which he described as a preventative measure.

He said the state surveillance team of the ministry of health would continue to be alert to prevent recurrence.

