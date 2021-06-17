Namibia: Khomas Governor Asks Residents to Follow Covid-19 Rules

Khomas region governor Laura McLeod-Katjirua is urging residents to adhere to the Covid-19 regulations in place as the surge in the number of novel coronavirus infections has reached a catastrophic height.

She on Wednesday said about 368 people in Khomas have lost their lives due to Covid-19, with more than 800 newly confirmed coronavirus infections reported in the region in a single day at the end of last week.

The governor added that about 25 648 of the confirmed coronavirus infections recorded in Namibia have been from the Khomas region, with 5 543 of those being currently active infections.

McLeod-Katjirua said 463 active contacts of people infected with the virus are under monitoring in Khomas, 908 people are in home isolation in the region, and 135 people are in government isolation and 47 in quarantine.

She stressed that the region is facing high rates of non-adherence to protocols and said this has over-stretched human resources and filled up hospital beds.

"Given this, Khomas region fully supports measures amended by the government," the governor said.

She called on the private sector to assist the government in boosting oxygen supplies and bed capacity in Khomas as more people in the region require hospitalisation.

"Let us help where we can, more manpower is needed," she said.