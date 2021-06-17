Tanzania: Deputy Minister Gives Update On Formation of Consumers' Advocacy Council

16 June 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dailynews Reporter

Tanzania Government has completed the formation of the National Consumer Advocacy Council (NCAC) which will be legally responsible for protecting consumer rights.

This was revealed by the Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade, Exaud Kigahe in the Parliament, Dodoma, Wednesday in response to Muleba South MP, Oscar Kikoyo, who wanted to know when the government is going to form a strong authority that protects consumer's rights.

"In the next fiscal year of 2021/2022, the government will set aside funds for the completion of the procedures for the establishment of the council... we are finalizing the preparation of a national policy on quality, an important component in protection of consumers' rights," Kigahe told the lawmakers.

"The fair Competition Act No. 8 of 2003 is the law which formed the Fair Competition Commission (FCC). The commission protects end users and service providers rights," he said.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is South Africa a Haven for Fugitive Genocide Suspects?
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X