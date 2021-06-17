Tanzania: Deputy Minister Gives Update On Formation of Consumers' Advocacy Council

Tanzania Government has completed the formation of the National Consumer Advocacy Council (NCAC) which will be legally responsible for protecting consumer rights.

This was revealed by the Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade, Exaud Kigahe in the Parliament, Dodoma, Wednesday in response to Muleba South MP, Oscar Kikoyo, who wanted to know when the government is going to form a strong authority that protects consumer's rights.

"In the next fiscal year of 2021/2022, the government will set aside funds for the completion of the procedures for the establishment of the council... we are finalizing the preparation of a national policy on quality, an important component in protection of consumers' rights," Kigahe told the lawmakers.

"The fair Competition Act No. 8 of 2003 is the law which formed the Fair Competition Commission (FCC). The commission protects end users and service providers rights," he said.