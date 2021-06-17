Tanzania: Good News to Special Groups As Councils Work On Samia's Directives

LOCAL government authorities have started working on President Samia Suluhu Hassan's directives on boosting loan revolving funds for special groups as the sixth phase government eyes to empower women, youth and people with disabilities (PWDs).

Deputy Minister in the President's Office Regional Administration and Local Government (PO-RALG, Dr Festo Dugange said this as he was responding to Ms Zaitun Swai who sought to know when the government will start working on President Samia's directive.

President Samia directed District Councils to inject more funds to uplift the said groups from poverty.

The Deputy Minister said that loans to the special group in Local Government Authorities are provided in accordance with Section 37A of the Local Government Finance Act Chapter 290 and its Regulations of 2019.