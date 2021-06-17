Tanzania: Osha Delights House Committee Members

PARLIAMENTARY Committee on Constitution and Legal Affairs has expressed satisfaction on controlling safety and health risks in industries that observe guidelines given by the Occupational Safety and Health Authority (OSHA).

The committee gave its remarks after touring two industries of Tanzania Cigarette Company (TCC) located in Dar es Salaam and Knauf Gypsum Tanzania Ltd based in Mkuranga district, Coast region, over the weekend.

Prior to visiting the two industries, members of the committee also visited the OSHA head office in the city to familialize with duties of the authority in making the workplaces safe.

The visit was after the committee went through the authority's report over implementation of activities in the 2020/21 financial year.

The OSHA presented the report to the committee last March, during which the committee expressed satisfactions with the document nd resolved to find time for visit to the field so that members could see for themselves Speaking after their visit over the weekend, acting Chairperson of the committee, Ms Najma Giga said the committee was satisfied with a great job done by OSHA in giving guidelines meant to protect the labour force at workplaces in the country.

Our visit has been successful. We have achieved our intended purpose of seeing how safety and health matters are well observed for improving production in local industries," she noted.

A committee member, Mr Elibariki Kingu, MP for Singida East, commended the authority and Ms Jenista Mhagama, Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Youth, Employment and Persons with Disability) for a job well done in ensuring that safety and health are maintained at workplaces.