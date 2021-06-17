Mozambique: Covid-19 Positivity Rate On the Rise

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities reported on Tuesday that the Covid-19 positivity rate (the proportion of people tested who prove to be infected by the disease) for the previous 24 hours was 8.6 per cent.

This was the highest positivity rate so far in June. Rates for the previous week were as follows:

Monday, 14 June 4.9 per cent Sunday, 13 June 8.2 per cent Saturday, 12 June 7.7 per cent Friday, 11 June 5.8 per cent Thursday, 10 June 3.4 per cent Wednesday, 9 June 5.6 per cent Tuesday, 8 June 2.5 per cent

According to a Tuesday Ministry of Health press release, since the start of the pandemic, 569,683 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes, Covid-19, 964 of them in the previous 24 hours. Of the samples tested, 306 (31.7 per cent) were from Maputo city, 175 from Inhambane, 91 from Gaza, 87 from Sofala, 77 from Tete, 67 from Maputo province, 47 from Manica, 44 from Nampula, 41 from Zambezia, 26 from Cabo Delgado and three from Niassa.

881 of the tests yielded negative results, and 83 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This brings the total number of people diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique to 71,651.

82 of the new cases diagnosed on Tuesday are known to be Mozambican citizens, and the nationality of one has yet to be confirmed. 45 are men or boys, and 38 are women or girls. 11 are children under the age of 15, and four are more than 65 years old. No age information was available for another four cases.

35 of the new cases (42.2 per cent) were from Tete. The number of cases reported from Tete has climbed alarmingly this month. The National Health Institute (INS) admits that it does not know why, and is investigating the causes of the Tete outbreak.

Tuesday's positivity rate in Tete was 45.5 per cent - much higher than the national average of 8.6 per cent.

24 of the cases identified on Tuesday were from Maputo city, 10 from Inhambane, five from Nampula, five from Maputo province, and one each from Niassa, Zambezia, Manica and Gaza. There were no positive cases from Cabo Delgado or Sofala.

The Ministry release reported that, in the same 24 hour period, two Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital, both in Maputo, and eight new cases were admitted (three in Maputo, three in Tete, and two in Sofala).

The number of people under medical care in the Covid-19 treatment centres rose from 25 on Monday to 30 on Tuesday. 16 of these patients (53.3 per cent) were in Maputo, five in Tete, three in Nampula, three in Sofala, two in Matola and one in Inhambane. There were no patients in the Covid-19 wards in the other five provinces.

The Ministry reported one death from Covid-19. This victim was a 55 year old Mozambican woman who died on Tuesday in Maputo. This brings the total Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique to 842.

48 people were declared fully recovered from Covid-19 on Tuesday (26 in Maputo province, 11 in Inhambane, seven in Tete and four in Zambezia). This brings the total number of recoveries to 69,937, or 97.6 per cent of all those ever diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique.

The number of active Covid-19 cases rose from 834 on Monday to 868 on Tuesday. The geographical distribution of these cases was as follows: Maputo city, 437 (50.3 per cent of the total); Tete, 192; Maputo province, 89; Inhambane, 58; Nampula, 27; Gaza, 18; Sofala, 16; Niassa, 12; Manica, 10; Cabo Delgado, seven; and Zambezia, two.