Tanzania: Dar Court Orders Iptl's Harbinder Seth to Pay Sh26 Billion

16 June 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam — The Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court has ordered owner of Independent Power Tanzania Limited (IPTL), Harbinder Seth Singh, to pay Sh 26 billion in compensation after he was found guilty of fraudulently obtaining money.

The decision was handed down on Wednesday June 16, by the Chief Resident Magistrate of the Court, Huruma Shaidi when the case of Economic Sabotage No. 27/2017 was summoned to court for agreement.

Harbinder Seth Singh was facing economic crimes case alongside James Rugemarila and the two have been behind bars since 2017.

In 2019, he wrote the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to negotiate his release under the plea bargain arrangement.

Harbinder Seth and James Rugemarila who were involved in the Tegeta Escrow saga first appeared at the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court on June 19, 2017 facing 12 charges, which included money laundering.

The two were accused dealing with criminal networks, forgery, submission of false documents, obtaining money through fraudulent means, occasioning the government a loss of $22,198,544 and Sh309 billion.

Prosecution says Rugemarila and Seth committed the said crimes in Dar es Salaam, South Africa, Kenya and India.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is South Africa a Haven for Fugitive Genocide Suspects?
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X