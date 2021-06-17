Tanzania: Former Rahco CEO to Taste Freedom After 5 Years Behind Bars

Dar es Salaam — The Director of Public Prosecutions in Tanzania (DPP) has withdrawn certificate of objecting bail to former CEO of the Reli Assets Holding Company (Rahco), Benhardard Tito.

Alongside the former CEO are two of his colleagues, a former lawyer for the company, Emmanuel Massawe and a representative of Rothschild (South Africa) Proprietary Limited, Kanji Mwinyijuma, who were facing eight charges including occasioning the Government a loss of Shs1.2 billion.

Bail was blocked by the former DPP were denied Biswalo Mganga, at the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in 2016 when the three were arrested.

In the trial, the accused persons are alleged to have committed the offences between 2014 and 2015.

The accused are charged with conspiracy , abuse of position, and occasioning government over Sh1 billion loss in a transaction relating to to upgrading of the the railway.

They allegedly conspired to commit the offence under the PCCB act between September 1 ,2014 and September 30, 2015.

It was alleged that on February 27, 2015 at Rahco offices in Ilala District, which discharging his duties being the MD of the company, Engineer Tito intentionally abused his position by procuring Rothschild (South Africa) Proprietary Ltd.

According to prosecution the company was procured as transaction advisor for the project to upgrade the central line railway corridor in Tanzania by single-source method without prior approval of Rahco tender board, therefore violating the procurement act.