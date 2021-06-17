Egypt: Preparations Underway for First Egypt-S. Sudan Higher Committee Session

16 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The International Cooperation Ministry on Wednesday 16/6/2021 organized a coordination meeting of the Egyptian ministries and departments concerned with cooperation with South Sudan.

The meeting was held in preparation for the first session of the higher joint committee between the two countries that will be held in Cairo.

The ministry is concerned with preparations for the session at the experts and ministerial levels in light of the growing economic cooperation between the two countries.

Egypt is implementing projects in South Sudan and one of these projects is building three schools and a branch of Alexandria University.

In addition, Egypt is implementing power projects in four cities in South Sudan.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

