Egypt: Preparations Underway for First Egypt-S. Sudan Higher Committee Session

The International Cooperation Ministry on Wednesday 16/6/2021 organized a coordination meeting of the Egyptian ministries and departments concerned with cooperation with South Sudan.

The meeting was held in preparation for the first session of the higher joint committee between the two countries that will be held in Cairo.

The ministry is concerned with preparations for the session at the experts and ministerial levels in light of the growing economic cooperation between the two countries.

Egypt is implementing projects in South Sudan and one of these projects is building three schools and a branch of Alexandria University.

In addition, Egypt is implementing power projects in four cities in South Sudan.