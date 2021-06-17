Egypt Hands Over Public Prosecution's Documents in Regeni Murder Case to Italy

16 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prosecutor General Hamada el Sawy handed over on Tuesday 15/6/2021 to Italian Ambassador to Egypt Giampaolo Cantini two copies of the Public Prosecution's documents in the Giulio Regeni's murder case.

The two copies, written in Arabic and Italian, shed light on all legal actions undertaken by the prosecution to crack the case until the announcement of its decision to suspend further legal action because the identity of the perpetrator of the murder crime against the Italian researcher was unknown, the Public Prosecution said in a statement.

It also said that the documents showed that the public prosecution asked investigators to continue to seek the identity of the murderer.

Sawy met with Cantini in the presence of Italian Embassy's First Secretary Giulia Mantini and Assistant Foreign Minister for European Affairs Badr Abdel Ati.

Among the documents, which the Italian ambassador received, was a one containing the Kenyan judicial authorities' reply to the Egyptian prosecution's inquiry about reports alleging that a Kenyan policeman claimed he knew from an Egyptian officer how Regeni was killed. The Kenyan authorities denied the reports.

Sawy stressed the importance of submitting all these papers to the Italian court examining the case as they include details that refute accusations directed to Egyptian police officers over killing Regeni.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Is South Africa a Haven for Fugitive Genocide Suspects?
Ethiopia Readies for June 21 Election
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
SADC Govts Reimpose Lockdowns to Contain Rising Covid-19 Cases

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X