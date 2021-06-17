Egypt Hands Over Public Prosecution's Documents in Regeni Murder Case to Italy

Prosecutor General Hamada el Sawy handed over on Tuesday 15/6/2021 to Italian Ambassador to Egypt Giampaolo Cantini two copies of the Public Prosecution's documents in the Giulio Regeni's murder case.

The two copies, written in Arabic and Italian, shed light on all legal actions undertaken by the prosecution to crack the case until the announcement of its decision to suspend further legal action because the identity of the perpetrator of the murder crime against the Italian researcher was unknown, the Public Prosecution said in a statement.

It also said that the documents showed that the public prosecution asked investigators to continue to seek the identity of the murderer.

Sawy met with Cantini in the presence of Italian Embassy's First Secretary Giulia Mantini and Assistant Foreign Minister for European Affairs Badr Abdel Ati.

Among the documents, which the Italian ambassador received, was a one containing the Kenyan judicial authorities' reply to the Egyptian prosecution's inquiry about reports alleging that a Kenyan policeman claimed he knew from an Egyptian officer how Regeni was killed. The Kenyan authorities denied the reports.

Sawy stressed the importance of submitting all these papers to the Italian court examining the case as they include details that refute accusations directed to Egyptian police officers over killing Regeni.