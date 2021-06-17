Egypt: Health Minister Probes With WHO Director Issues of Mutual Concern

16 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egyptian Minister of Health Hala Zayed met with Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at the headquarters of WHO in Geneva during her visit to Switzerland.

They discussed aspects of cooperation in the field of public health and a number of issues of mutual concern, said spokesman for the Minister of Health Khaled Megahed on Wednesday 16/6/2021

According to the representative, minister Zayed thanked the WHO director general and the office of the world organization in Geneva over their efforts to support the health system in Egypt before and after the appearance of COVID-19.

He added that Zayed discussed with Ghebreyesus efforts to keep Egypt free from polio especially after the launch of two campaigns to get rid of the disease and the WHO decision to give Egypt 38 million doses free of charge.

They discussed the agreement of the International Health Regulations due to be reformulated in the coming months to boost the role of international health in protecting countries.

Zayed and Ghebreyesus tackled Egypt's efforts to manufacture COVID-19 vaccination in Egypt through contracting with Chinese company Sinofac as the minister expressed hope that WHO supports Egypt in receiving the accreditation of vaccination being manufactured by Egypt's VACSERA company.

Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus expressed confidence in measures Egypt adopted to protect children from polio despite the challenges the country is facing as a result of the return of polio in neighboring countries especially those suffering from instability and disputes.

He said that his organization would continue supporting Egypt's efforts to fight polio through providing vaccines and medical experts in that field.

The WHO boss also hailed Egypt's efforts to eliminate Hepatitis-C as Egypt became the first country in the world to apply to WHO to get an international certificate on the disappearance of the disease from it.

