Zimbabwe: Two Chinhoyi Men Arrested for Killing Suspected Gold Panner

Police in Chinhoyi have arrested two men for allegedly beating to death, a suspected gold panner early Tuesday morning.

Mashonaland West police spokesperson, Inspector Margaret Chitove confirmed to NewZimbabwe.com the death of John Fundo (25) of 2011 Destiny suburb, Chinhoyi.

The pair of McDonald Mashove (28) and Denford Matoro (27) has since been arrested for murder and is in custody assisting police with investigations.

Said Chitove; "On 15 June at around 0630 hours, residents of Ruvimbo Phase 2 discovered a man who was having difficulty in breathing in an unfinished house at Stand Number 9378 Ruvimbo Phase 2.

"An informant contacted Chemagamba police and together with CID (Criminal Investigations Department) officers attended the scene and found the man already dead."

The now deceased had three deep wounds on the head and bruises all over his body.

Police then carried out preliminary investigations in the area, which established that at around 3 am the same morning, four men, including the arrested pair of Mashove and Matoro, who all reside at 8526 Ruvimbo Phase 1, were seen bashing the now deceased.

The motive of the murder remains unclear with some sources claiming Fundo was killed by his colleagues in a row over proceeds from illegal gold mining activities.

A manhunt has since been launched to account for the other two murder suspects whose identities were not released.

Police appealed to the public to observe the sanctity of life and desist from meting out instant justice on suspected criminals, but to hand them over to law enforcement agents for the law to take its course.

"We continue to urge members of the public to value human life and not to take the law into their own hands as they will end up committing crimes themselves," said Chitove.