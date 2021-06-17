Botswana: Police Record 294 Cases of Failure to Obey Protocols

Mahalapye — Deputy Officer Commanding District No. 16, Superintendent Morris Kwena , says his policing area has recorded 294 cases of non-compliance to COVID-19 protocols from June 8 to 14.

Giving an update on the level of compliance during a District Emergency Operations Centre committee meeting on Monday, Supt Kwena said of the 294 cases, 95 cases had been completed whilst 199 were still pending.

These cases, he said, were 121 for failure to wear face mask with 16 completed and 105 pending, 141 were for failure to confine or obey curfew regulation with 63 completed and 78 pending and 15 for drinking alcohol in a prohibited area with five completed and 10 still pending.

Additionally, Supt Kwena said 10 cases were for unlawful gathering with four completed and six pending.

He said six cases were for selling traditional brew during restricted hours and one for selling traditional brew without authority, which were both completed.

Source : BOPA