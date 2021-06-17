Liberia: Over 100 LIS Officers End Training in Gbarnga

The department of naturalization of the Liberia Immigration Service has ended a two-day capacity building retreat for over one hundred officers of the department. According to a press release issued by LIS, the training was organized by the Deputy Commissioner General for Naturalization Atty. Asatu Bah-Kenneth, who also heads the naturalization division, while the Commissioner General Robert W. Budy was represented by Deputy Commissioner General for Administration, Moses K. Yebleh.

The release says the training brought together over 100 immigration officers of the naturalization department from various counties and was held under the theme: "Enhancing a workforce through capacity building" at the Regional Joint Security Hub, in Gbarnga, Bong County over the weekend.

Participants were taught technical and practical skills that are intended to equip them for efficient and effective service delivery to the general public.

Discussions at the retreat covered oath of allegiance processes and procedures as prescribed by law; Visa and how can one obtains it; alien registration and procedures; resident permit (Change of Status) processes and procedures; eligibility for national identity card; eligibility for Liberian passport and processes involved.

The two days capacity building training further looked at procedures on renewal of a resident permit; adjustment of alien status and processes; re-entry Visa permit processing and procedures; record management; immigration field management and operations and functions of an immigration officer, amongst others. Press Release