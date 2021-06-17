Kenya: Businessman Chris Kirubi's Church Service Friday, Burial Saturday in Thika

16 June 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Carolyne Tanui

Nairobi — The funeral service of businessman Dr. Chris Kirubi will be held on Friday June 18 at Faith Evangelistic Ministry (FEM) church in Karen, Nairobi.

The organising committee says the service will start at 11 am and guests are requested to be seated by 10:30 am.

Dr Kirubi will be buried at his Thika farm on Saturday, June 19.

In order to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols, guests have been encouraged to attend the services virtually.

Dr Kirubi who is also the Chairperson of Capital Group Limited under whose banner Capital FM operates passed away on Monday aged 80.

Popularly known on the airwaves as DJ CK, Kirubi was named the second richest Kenyan by Forbes in 2011 in a list topped by the family of the country’s founding leader, the late President Jomo Kenyatta.

He also made it to the top 40 rankings of African richest having listed at position 31 with an estimated net worth of $300 million.

Dr Kirubi also chaired Haco Industries Limited, Kiruma International Limited, International House Limited, Nairobi Bottlers Limited, Sandvik East Africa Limited and DHL Kenya.

The industrialist was also director at Centum Investment: East Africa’s leading investment company listed on the Nairobi and Uganda Securities Exchange.

President Uhuru Kenyatta mourned Dr Kirubi as a seasoned businessman, entrepreneur, and industrialist who founded and successfully ran some of Kenya’s largest corporations.

He described him as a successful mentor and coach who helped raise a generation of entrepreneurs and corporate leaders.

“Besides his celebrated business acumen, Kenya will remember Chris a great coach and business mentor who raised some of our country’s best businessmen and corporate leaders,” President Kenyatta said.

DP Ruto, on his part described him as “an irrepressible boardroom operative, media personality, developer and investor whose interests traversed multiple sectors and enterprises.”

