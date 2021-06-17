Zimbabwe: School Fees - Parents Urged to Get Involved

Parents have the power to decide whether a school can hike fees and so must exercise their rights and attend meetings required before a case is made, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Cain Mathema has noted.

He challenged parents and guardians to exploit the democratic procedure by getting involved in the education of their children.

The Minister said that schools know the procedure. "They have either a school development committee or boards of governors that should have a meeting with parents first, and the ministry would like to see the minutes. No school will increase fees without the permanent secretary knowing. Any school head who allows it will have committed an offence and they will be punished.

"I will not allow a situation where there is anarchy in schools. The procedures are clear and they should be followed. Either you are a public, church, or private school. All schools fall under the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education," said Minister Mathema.

Minister Mathema said parents should be involved in the education of their children not just to be on the lookout to complain when decisions are made in their absence.

"Our education is different from colonial education where black parents had nothing to do with the education of their children. Now we emphasise on parents' involvement.

"They should attend these meetings. The procedure is clear: they should be notified of the meetings in advance so that they can attend.

"Some parents do not attend. Why? They should attend and get involved in the education of their children," emphasised Minister Mathema.

In the long run, Minister Mathema said education should be free as envisaged by President Mnangagwa's vision, the funding will come through the planned commercialisation of practical subjects in schools as part of fostering economic self-sustenance.

Most schools teach practical subjects like agriculture, woodwork, metal work, building, fashion and fabrics, Government now wants a two-pronged approach aimed at profit-making and academic excellence.

The agriculture sector is expected to be a key enabler in line with Government policies

Minister Mathema said: "All public schools have enough land to venture into commercial agriculture. Schools should now venture into commercial agriculture because all public schools have the land to do that.

"This is the vision, which is in line with the Government's efforts of achieving an upper middle income economy by 2030."