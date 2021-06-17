Zimbabwe: Ray of Hope for Bangladesh Tour

A RAY of hope has filtered through the Zimbabwe Cricket corridors as they believe they will be able to host Bangladesh, in a bilateral series, later this month.

Cricket was among the 24 sport codes, which were given the nod to resume operations yesterday.

But, there was no such privilege for the country's biggest sport code -- football.

The Sports Commission yesterday said associations have to apply for authorisation to participate in local and international events after the Government imposed new restrictions to curb the surging cases of Covid-19.

The Chibuku Super Cup was in full swing when the announcement was made this week, and the tournament remains uncertain, as football is classified among the high risk sport.

The Warriors are also set to participate in the COSAFA senior men's tournament in South Africa next month.

The draw is set to be conducted today.

But, with cricket having been given the nod, Zimbabwe Cricket have to wait for the response from the authorities, to see if their bilateral series against Bangladesh, will go as planned.

The tour has been pencilled to start on July 7, which falls outside the deadlines set by the Sports Commission yesterday, for applications to be approved.

A statement from the regulator said national associations have been given 14 business days, to apply for local competitions, and 30 days for regional and international events.

The Sports Commission, however, said they will deal with the applications on a case-by-case basis.

"All competitions must, however, still be applied for separately through the SRC, which will submit its recommendations to the Minister for approval," said the statement.

"The following deadlines are applicable in this respect:

"1. Local competitions -- 14 business days prior to the intended competition date.

"2. Regional, continental and international competitions -- 30 business days prior to the intended travel date for the competition.

Bangladesh are expected to fly into Zimbabwe on June 29 and will play the lone Test at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

They are also scheduled to play three One-Day Internationals and three Twenty20 Internationals.

The ODIs are scheduled for July 16, 18 and 20 in Harare, while the three T20Is will be played on July 23, 25 and 27 at the same venue. The ODI series will form part of the inaugural 2020-2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.

The tour will mark Bangladesh's first visit to Zimbabwe in almost eight years.

Bangladesh Cricket Board chief executive, Nizamuddin Chowdhury, told their local media they were following events in Zimbabwe closely.

"As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, their government has stopped all kinds of sports.

"The Zimbabwe Cricket Board has informed us that they are in talks with the government to host all the international games.

"I spoke to their chief executive this morning. He said they were in talks with the Government to host the series and were optimistic. We are in touch with them. They are confident about the series," said Chowdhury.

ZC spokesperson, Darlington Majonga, confirmed they have engaged the authorities and they had also sought clearance to complete the four-day match between Zimbabwe A and South Africa A, which was later cancelled.

"ZC has lodged an urgent appeal to the Government, through the Sports and Recreation Commission, for permission to complete the ongoing four-day international match, as well as to continue with preparations, for other upcoming international tours that we had already committed to.

"As we make this request, the health and safety of our players, support staff and our communities remains our top priority.

"Having successfully hosted international, and domestic tournaments at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, under the bio-secure environment -- with the matches being played behind closed doors with no spectators allowed in the stadia and with all those directly involved undergoing several tests for the coronavirus and staying in secluded accommodation facilities -- we believe we are well-equipped and experienced enough to safely resume with our cricket activities.

"Further updates will be provided when appropriate," said Majonga.