Zimbabwe: Relatives Dump Body At Mudzuri's Rural Home

Police had to intervene yesterday when relatives of a 23-year-old-man who died last week from injuries sustained after being attacked at Duriro Bar in the capital, dumped the body at the rural home of MDC-T vice president and former Harare mayor Elias Mudzuri.

Mudzuri owns the bar where the man was attacked and the victim's relatives accuse the politician of having played a role in the assault. The relatives were ordered to remove the body and proceed with burial arrangements pending the conclusion of investigations into the case.

According to reports, the relatives left Ronald Mukumbira's coffin on a verandah at Mudzuri's home in the Four Miles area of Zaka at around 6am on Wednesday. Mudzuri is under investigation after being implicated as one of the people who participated in the attack on Mukumbira.

Police urged the relatives to be patient and let the law take its course with the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Homicide Section now handling the matter.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the case, saying investigations were still in progress.

"We have intensified investigations with a view to ascertain what transpired on the day in question. The CID Homicide is investigating the matter and he (Mudzuri) will be summoned soon," he said.

Mukumbira was allegedly assaulted on June 7 and died on June 10 at his house in Epworth, allegedly from injuries sustained during the attack.

A relative identified as Clephas Mambara (18), then notified Epworth Police who in turn contacted Harare Central Police where the docket was immediately referred to the CID Homicide for further management.

The matter is under investigation under case number IR 060659.

Mudzuri and a relative identified as Leonard Mudzuri is said to have teamed up with other accomplices and allegedly assaulted Mukumbira at the bar along Coventry Road where he was drinking beer.

After the alleged assault, Mukumbira was taken to Sally Mugabe Central Hospital by well-wishers and was discharged on the same date.

An unknown person helped Mukumbira to reach his house in Epworth where he told his mother, Mrs Netsai Mukumbira, that he was assaulted by Elias Mudzuri, Leonard Mudzuri and other unknown accused persons.

It is alleged that he was later unable speak until June 10 when he died around 7pm.