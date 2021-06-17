Zimbabwe: Govt Orders Retailers to Act On Rise of Money Changers in Shops

17 June 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Anna Chibamu

The Finance Ministry has ordered the Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers (CZR) not to allow any money changers who coerce shoppers to swipe goods and services in return for US dollars inside their members' retail shops.

Deputy Finance Minister Clemence Chiduwa said the money changers were "saboteurs" of the country's economy, and if retailers did not act against them, the government would intervene and put a stop to it.

He accused foreign currency traders of pushing up the black market exchange rates for their illegal businesses to flourish, and thereby destroy the Foreign Exchange Auction System introduced by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) last June to control inflation.

The Deputy Head of Treasury also warned that if CZR failed to control the money changers, the government would come in, and impose new policy interventions to stop the illegal trade - a move that would affect traders' operations.

Chiduwa was responding to questions from MPs on what was the government's policy regarding money changers who were coercing shoppers to give them foreign currency who in turn use bank cards to swipe for goods or services.

"We have interventions in place and the (Foreign Currency) auction system has brought about stability to the economy. We are mopping out cash from the market and this speculation will come to an end," Chiduwa warned.

He added; "We have engaged CZR and the retailing community to deal with the matter. It is not difficult at all. We can limit any swipe transactions even tomorrow. A policy intervention to stop this will come into place."

The auction rate is currently pegged at US$1 to $84 against the parallel market rate of US$1 to between $130-145.

MDC Alliance Mutare Central MP Innocent Gonese argued the challenge in the economy was that there was shortage of hard cash on the market.

"There is a shortage of cash. That is why this is happening. The auction rate is not sustainable, policies are not working," Gonese told Chiduwa.

However, the Deputy Finance Minister insisted the Foreign Currency Auction System remained efficient.

"The auction system is an open system. There is no control over bids. Whatever currency we use reflects money on the market. Our system is efficient. We want to deal with the speculators. The situation we are in is not peculiar to Zimbabwe," he said.

Leader of Government Business in Parliament, Ziyambi Ziyambi who was standing in for Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube also admitted the government had no policy to control economic 'saboteurs'.

"We have no law regarding the coercing of consumers to swipe in return for cash," admitted Ziyambi.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is South Africa a Haven for Fugitive Genocide Suspects?
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X