Zimbabwe: Ex-Health Minister Moyo's U.S.$60m Fraud Trial Set for September

17 June 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mary Taruvinga

Corruption accused former Health Minister Obadiah Moyo will now stand trial on 6 September at the High Court.

Moyo has been on remand since his surprise arrest June last year.

He faces corruption charges for illegally approving tenders worth US$60 million in the procurement of Covid-19 Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs).

Prosecutor Garudzo Ziyadhuma announced during a routine remand hearing Wednesday that the state was ready for trial, and Moyo was formally indicted to the High Court.

Last month, Moyo gave notice to challenge his continued remand demanding the state could continue with the case through summons.

Since his arrest, the former Chitungwiza General Hospital chief executive has been frequenting the courts without any meaningful progress to his trial.

However, the state sought to have his matter postponed indicating his docket was still with officers at the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and was being examined.

Moyo was arrested for his dealings with Papi Pharma, Drax International LLC and Drax Consult SAGL. The state said the companies, prosecutors were illegally awarded contracts by the Health Ministry without going through a competitive tender process.

The state alleges Moyo influenced the awarding of a US$60 million tender to Drax International, which is headquartered in the United Arab Emirates.

The tender was concluded without the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (PRAZ) approval.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is South Africa a Haven for Fugitive Genocide Suspects?
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X