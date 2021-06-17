Cameroon: North West, South West - Commonwealth Appreciates Peace Measures

16 June 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute on June 15, 2021 had an online consultation with the Secretary General of the Commonwealth, the Rt. Hon. Patricia Scotland.

The Secretary General of the Commonwealth, the Right Honourable Patricia Scotland on June 15, 2021 during an online consultation with Cameroon's Prime Minister, Head of Government, Joseph Dion Ngute intended to abreast herself with developments in Cameroon, appreciated efforts made by government to ensure a return to normalcy and peace in the restive North West and South West Regions.

The Commonwealth Secretary General also declared the readiness of the organisation to accompany Cameroon on the country's quest for peace and used the occasion to commend government in its handling Covid-19 pandemic.

In the presence of the Minister Delegate to the Minister of External Relations in charge of Relations with the Commonwealth, Felix Mbayu, the Prime Minister cited a series of measures government has taken to ensure a return to normalcy in the North West and South West Regions. The key actions, Prime Minister Dion Ngute stated, were the Special Status granted to the North West and South West Regions enshrined in the Law No. 2019/024 of 24 December 2019 to Institute the General Code of Regional and Local Authorities which is part of the decentralisation process in Cameroon. He also cited the Presidential Plan for the Reconstruction and Development of the North West and South West Regions and the initiatives to disarm, demobilise and reintegrate ex-fighters from the armed groups who have dropped their arms and heeded the call of the Head of State, President Paul Biya. According to the Prime Minister, the efforts have already started to bear positive fruits. He said there was a reduction in violence, increased cooperation between the defence and security forces and the local population, and return of private sector investors. With regard to challenges, Prime Minister Dion Ngute mentioned the hurdles faced in convincing some members of the Cameroonian Diaspora to support the peace endeavours.

